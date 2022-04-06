Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,562 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $15,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE opened at $190.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.74 and its 200-day moving average is $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total value of $793,375.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,514,549 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.