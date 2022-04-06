AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Sees Large Volume Increase

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 16,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 415,092 shares.The stock last traded at $48.81 and had previously closed at $47.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

