OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Price Up 10.5%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 56,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,947,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

OCFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 5,335.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 57.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

