Winston H. Hickox Buys 5,385 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) Director Winston H. Hickox bought 5,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $11,954.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.15. Cadiz Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,540.60% and a negative return on equity of 171.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 75,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

