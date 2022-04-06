Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.56.

NYSE MS opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 64.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

