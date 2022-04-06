Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 23,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,104,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 64,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $7,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

