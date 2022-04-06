Peter Stephens Buys 40,881 Shares of Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) Stock

Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK – Get Rating) insider Peter Stephens purchased 40,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,899.54 ($10,450.78).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89.
Etherstack Company Profile (Get Rating)
