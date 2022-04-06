Peter Stephens Buys 40,881 Shares of Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) Stock

Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK – Get Rating) insider Peter Stephens purchased 40,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,899.54 ($10,450.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89.

Etherstack Company Profile

Etherstack plc, a wireless technology company, engages in licensing mission critical radio technologies to equipment manufacturers and network operators worldwide. The company offers wireless protocol stacks (waveforms) for embedded hardware and software defined radios. It provides PMR protocol stacks consisting of DMR mobile station and base station, P25 mobile station and base station, and TETRA mobile station and base station protocol stacks, as well as custom stack development technologies; Etherstack lightweight integrated test environment development tool that allows testing of Etherstack protocol stacks; and Etherstack TraceViewer that allows protocol stack execution traces and test transcripts to be analyzed in intuitive visual formats, such as message sequence charts, timeslot diagrams, and structural views.

