John J. Fry Sells 524 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $15,609.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Quanterix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 211,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

