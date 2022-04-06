Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 285,365 shares.The stock last traded at $226.01 and had previously closed at $224.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,758,000 after buying an additional 49,183 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 142,291.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 64,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 64,031 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

