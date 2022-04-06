Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 22,667 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 373,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,667 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $23,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,536,000 after purchasing an additional 124,088 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,046,000 after purchasing an additional 602,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 465,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,704,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $84.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $69.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

