Analysts Set Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Target Price at $48.00

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,388 shares of company stock worth $482,081 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $175,228,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 498,529 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,377 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,481 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 434,986 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,514 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.61. Zumiez has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $55.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

