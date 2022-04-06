Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $29.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Coterra Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.