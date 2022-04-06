CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Receives C$29.75 Average PT from Brokerages

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.75.

Several analysts recently commented on CIX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$19.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.46. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$18.53 and a twelve month high of C$30.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.06.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$762.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.8800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

