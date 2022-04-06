ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 303,286 shares.The stock last traded at $63.88 and had previously closed at $63.82.

Several research analysts have commented on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ALLETE by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ALLETE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ALLETE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

