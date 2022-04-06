DEXTools Achieves Market Cap of $33.18 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $33.18 million and approximately $429,762.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00036181 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00106035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 146,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,291,567 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

