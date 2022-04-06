VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 198,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,323,708 shares.The stock last traded at $6.80 and had previously closed at $6.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $959.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

