VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 198,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,323,708 shares.The stock last traded at $6.80 and had previously closed at $6.18.
Several research firms recently weighed in on VNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $959.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.
VNET Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VNET Group (VNET)
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.