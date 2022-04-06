OMG Network Market Capitalization Tops $730.20 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for approximately $5.21 or 0.00011558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $730.20 million and $188.96 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.66 or 0.00241231 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000096 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

