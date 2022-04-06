Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 353,208 shares.The stock last traded at $22.00 and had previously closed at $22.20.

TDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $898.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tidewater by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Tidewater by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Tidewater by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Tidewater by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

