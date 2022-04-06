Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.650-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.62 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.750-$9.150 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries stock opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.57.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.