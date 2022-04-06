William Blair Weighs in on Amedisys, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amedisys in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMED. UBS Group raised shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.13.

AMED opened at $167.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.19. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $48,497,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

