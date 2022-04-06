Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Realty Income in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on O. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

NYSE O opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 951.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after buying an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.90%.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.