Truist Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.00. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HIW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

HIW stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,377 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,562,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,020,000 after buying an additional 362,925 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,173,000 after buying an additional 2,039,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 340,622 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

