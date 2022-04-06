Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of IVH stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $14.34.

Get Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.