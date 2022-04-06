Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Up to $71.44

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.44, but opened at $74.99. Logitech International shares last traded at $75.37, with a volume of 12,419 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

Get Logitech International alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average of $81.27.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.