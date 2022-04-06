NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $6.94

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $6.67. NextDecade shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 17,995 shares.
NEXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.
About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
