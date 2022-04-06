NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $6.94

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $6.67. NextDecade shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 17,995 shares.

NEXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 12,069.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 607,456 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 477,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

