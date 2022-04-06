Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0627 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

IIM opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 453,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

