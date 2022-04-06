Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Buys £5,019 in Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating) insider Sara Akbar bought 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £5,019 ($6,582.30).

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at GBX 104.99 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.53. Petrofac Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.67). The firm has a market cap of £547.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFC. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

