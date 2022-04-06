Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 29th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0421 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE VTN opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

