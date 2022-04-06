LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 129.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.94. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LTC Properties by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in LTC Properties by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in LTC Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 327,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,190,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

