James Turner Sells 13,822 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.78), for a total value of £155,773.94 ($204,293.69).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,128.50 ($14.80) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of GBX 976 ($12.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.96). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,140.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,292.85. The company has a market capitalization of £31.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently -0.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.64) target price on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.10) target price on Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.33) target price on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a GBX 1,665 ($21.84) target price on Prudential in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,935 ($25.38) target price on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,700 ($22.30).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

