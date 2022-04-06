American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $10.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.94. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $150.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,281,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,642,000 after buying an additional 111,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,542,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1,245.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

