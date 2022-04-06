Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,589 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $232,920.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

