Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,972 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $36,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

