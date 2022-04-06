Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $34,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

Shares of JCI opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.