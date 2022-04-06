Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 1,843 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of AZZ worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AZZ by 46.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in AZZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth $220,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

AZZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE AZZ opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.37. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

AZZ Profile (Get Rating)

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

