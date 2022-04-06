Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,695 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 33.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in NRG Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 17.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 112.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

NYSE NRG opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

