Brokerages Set Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Price Target at $14.55

Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth $2,594,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $717,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

