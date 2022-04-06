Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives $11.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry by 66.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Berry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 49,770.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Berry has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Berry will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -119.99%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

