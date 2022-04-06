Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.71

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 31638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Bioventus news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $733,508.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,807 shares of company stock worth $934,645 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 95.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 523.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

