Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $32,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $229.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

