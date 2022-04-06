PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives $85.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 11.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 16.4% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PJT opened at $63.06 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

