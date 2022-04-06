Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Receives $12.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

RKLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

In other Rockley Photonics news, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $47,973.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian J. Blaser acquired 47,060 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $197,181.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock valued at $100,074. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rockley Photonics by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockley Photonics stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11. Rockley Photonics has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.