Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Receives $12.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

RKLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Rockley Photonics news, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $47,973.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian J. Blaser acquired 47,060 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $197,181.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock valued at $100,074. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rockley Photonics by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockley Photonics stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11. Rockley Photonics has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.