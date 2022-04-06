Pendle (PENDLE) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. Pendle has a market capitalization of $21.17 million and $711,989.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pendle has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00047140 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.96 or 0.07367298 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,343.51 or 0.99958998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00053727 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,693,812 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

