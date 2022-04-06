Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

