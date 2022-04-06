Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet cut shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOYA. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Voya Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA opened at $67.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.68. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.