Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CWEN.A opened at $33.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.347 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

