Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

