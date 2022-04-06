Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $25.98 Million in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 286,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,981,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.33% of Planet Fitness as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,224,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,203,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,241,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 810,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.69. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

