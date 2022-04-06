Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 341,478 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 341,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,080,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after buying an additional 5,015,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after buying an additional 3,954,805 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,181,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after buying an additional 1,219,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after buying an additional 1,106,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $93.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

