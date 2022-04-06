Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $25.37 Million in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 536,902 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.42. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

